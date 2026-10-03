India defend Asiad men’s hockey gold, book 2028 Olympic berth

Captain Harmanpreet Singh rose to the occasion with a brace as a dominant India thrashed Malaysia 5-1 to clinch the men’s hockey gold for the second time in the Asian Games and book a 2028 Olympics berth here on Saturday.

The men’s team’s gold came a day after the women defeated higher-ranked defending champions China 1-0 in the final to clinch the title after 44 years and also book an Olympic spot. This is the first time that both the men and women have ended on top in the same edition of the continental showpiece.

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Captain Harmanpreet (11th and 57th), Jugraj Singh (23rd), Hardik Singh (42nd) and Shilanand Lakra (54th) scored for India. For Malaysia, Shello Silverius pulled one back in the 14th minute. With his twin strikes, Harmanpreet also ended as the tournament’s top-scorer with 12 goals to his credit.

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India earned as many as 14 penalty corners against two earned by the Malaysians on Saturday after making a slightly patchy start.

With the win, India became the second country after Pakistan to win back-to-back gold medals in the Asian Games history. Harmanpreet became the first Indian captain to win two Asian Games gold.

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For veteran Manpreet Singh, the country’s most capped male player, it was his third Asian Games gold, the most by an Indian, having been part of the earlier champion teams of 2014 and 2022.

This was India’s fifth gold medal in the Asian Games, after 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

The nimble-footed Malaysians, who have always been a tricky opponent, created problems for India for stretches of the first half. India, however, played much better in the second half to impose themselves in the contest.

In the first quarter, though, India’s attacking was not always smooth with mis-passes and clumsy trappings. The exchanges inside the opposition ‘D’ were not the best.

India were the better side in early exchanges and got a chance as early as in the sixth minute, but Vivek Sagar Prasad’s reverse hit sailed over.

Two minutes later, Hardik Singh’s push from inside the circle off a Nilakanta Sharma pass was weak and was blocked by Malaysia.

India earned back-to-back penalty corners in the 11th minute and scored from the second one, with Harmanpreet sounding the board with a powerful drag-flick that beat the Malaysian custodian.

After conceding the goal, Malaysia started pressing high with their speedy forwards like Faizal Saari making inroads into the Indian circle.

Malaysia equalised through Shello Silverious in the 14th minute. He calmly collected a high scoop from a team-mate and sent a fierce drive towards the Indian goal, which custodian Suraj Karkera failed to stop.

As soon as the second quarter started, Malaysia earned their first penalty corner and that resulted in a scramble near the Indian goal. The referee ruled in favour of India but after a video referral, Malaysia earned another penalty corner but India were able to defend it.

India restored their lead in the 23rd minute from their fourth penalty corner earned after a fine effort from Vivek Sagar Prasad. With Harmanpreet off the field, Jugraj Singh took the corner and he beat the Malaysian goalkeeper to sound the board.

The second half saw a much better India as they dominated the third quarter earning multiple penalty corners. India earned a penalty stroke in the 42nd minute after the Malaysian rusher was hit on the body, following a penalty corner.

Hardik calmly sent the custodian the wrong way to make it 3-1 for India.

India made it 4-1 with a peach of a goal to take the match out of Malaysia’s reach.

Abhishek beat at least two opposition players and sent a cross which Vivek Sagar Prasad capitalised on to guide the ball in.

Harmanpreet then scored from another penalty corner to complete the rout.