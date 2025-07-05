India dominates first session to extend their lead against England to 357 runs

Birmingham [UK], July 5 (ANI): Indian skipper Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant stood tall as India extended their lead by 357 runs at the end of the first session on Day 4 of the second test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday.

At lunch on Day 4, India were 177/3 with Shubman Gill 24* and Rishabh Pant 41* unbeaten at the crease. India made 113 runs in the first session and lost two wickets - KL Rahul and Karun Nair.

India started Day 4 on 64/1, leading by 244 with Rahul 28* and Karun Nair 7* unbeaten on the crease. India faced an early blow as Nair again failed to score; he was removed by Brydon Carse for 26. His innings included five fours. Shubman Gill joined Rahul in the middle.

Rahul carried his form from the first test as he completed his fifty in the 28th over after he pushed the ball towards extra cover for three runs off Josh Tongue.

In his following over, Tongue cleaned up Rahul, who was on 55 with a beauty. His innings included ten fours. Rishabh Pant joined Gill in the middle. Pant started off with a bang, smashing Tongue for a four and six.

Pant took on Shoaib Bashir in his first over, where he slammed ten runs. The duo of Pant and Gill completed 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket in the 38th over after Gill pushed the ball for a single off Tongue.

England won the toss and opted to bowl. India posted 587 with Indian skipper Shubman Gill's historic double hundred. Mohammed Siraj grabbed six wickets as India bowled out England for 407 runs, taking a first-innings lead of 180 runs.

Brief score: India: 587 (Shubman Gill 269, Ravindra Jadeja 89, Shoaib Bashir 3/167) against England: 407 ( Jamie Smith 184*, Harry Brook 158; Mohammed Siraj 6/70/). India 177/3 (KL Rahul 55, Rishabh Pant 41*; Josh Tongue 2/50). (ANI)

