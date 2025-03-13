India dominates medal tally at World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): India continues to assert its dominance at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 being held in New Delhi, leading the medal tally at the end of Day 2 with an astounding haul of 95 medals - 33 gold, 29 silver, and 33 bronze, as per PCI press release.

India is followed by the Neutral Para Athletes contingent, who stand at a distant second with a total of 26 medals (13 gold, 9 silver, and 4 bronze), while Uzbekistan rounds off the top three with a balanced tally of 4 golds, 4 silvers, and 4 bronze medals.

As the final day of competition approaches, the Indian contingent remains poised for an even stronger finish. Among the athletes set to compete is Preeti Pal, who has already secured a silver medal at the Grand Prix and will now be competing in the 200m T38 event. Preeti, known for her consistent performances in sprint events, will be aiming to add another medal to her name.

Ravi Rangoli will be participating in the Shot Put F41 category, carrying forward the momentum after impressive performances at previous national championships, where he has consistently remained among the top throwers in his category.

Ankur Dhama, one of India's most experienced para-athletes and an Arjuna Awardee, will take part in the 5000m T12 race. He has represented India at multiple Paralympic Games and is a known force in long-distance events.

Kashish Lakra, the Asian Para Games medallist, will compete in the Discus Throw F53 event. She has steadily emerged as a rising star in Indian para-athletics, making her mark in wheelchair throw disciplines.

Pranab Prashant Desai, who has previously won medals at the Asian Youth Para Games, will compete in the 200m T64 sprint. His explosive speed and technique make him a favorite in the track events.

Balaji Rajendran will compete in the Shot Put F11 category. Known for his powerful throws and determined spirit, he has been a regular podium finisher in national and international parathletics events.

Abhishek B Jadhav, a bronze medallist at the Nationals and known for his resilience and quick acceleration, will run in the 200m T35 event and is expected to deliver another strong performance for the Indian contingent.

Adding a global star attraction to the Grand Prix, legendary para athlete Vanessa Low will also compete in the Women's Long Jump events for T38, T44, T61, and T64 categories. A two-time Paralympic medallist and world record holder, Vanessa's presence is set to inspire a generation of athletes and elevate the competition to an elite international level.

With a strong lineup of Indian athletes and international icons like Vanessa Low gracing the field, the final day promises to be a celebration of sporting excellence, resilience, and record-breaking performances. (ANI)

