India drawn with Uzbekistan, Australia and DPR Korea in AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026

India drawn with Uzbekistan, Australia and DPR Korea in AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026

ANI
Updated At : 05:40 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): India were drawn with Uzbekistan, Australia and DPR Korea in Group D of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 in the Final Draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The tournament will take place from May 5 to 22. India qualified for the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the 10th time in history after finishing ahead of Iran, Lebanon, Palestine and Chinese Taipei in the qualifiers. The Blue Colts will begin their campaign against Australia, followed by Uzbekistan and DPR Korea.

Uzbekistan is the defending champion and thus automatically qualifies for the tournament. Australia were eliminated in the group stage of the 2025 edition and qualified for the 2026 tournament after victories over Jordan, Bhutan, and the Philippines.

Two-time champions DPR Korea were semi-finalists in 2025 and thus automatically qualified for the current edition.

In Group A, hosts Saudi Arabia were drawn alongside Tajikistan, Thailand, and Myanmar. Group B contains Japan, Indonesia, China PR and Qatar. Group C has the Republic of Korea, Yemen, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

The top two sides from each group will progress to the quarter-finals and also qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Draw Lists:

Group A: Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Myanmar

Group B: Japan, Indonesia, China PR, Qatar

Group C: Korea Republic, Yemen, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates

Group D: Uzbekistan, Australia, India, DPR Korea. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

