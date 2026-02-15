Rourkela (Odisha) [India], February 15 (ANI): India endured a 2-4 defeat against Argentina in the last match of the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 on Sunday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, as per a release.

Tadeo Marcucci (28', 49') led the Argentinian attack with a brace, while Tomas Domene (18') and Lucio Mendez (43') made vital contributions as well. For India, Aditya Lalage (50') and Sanjay (59') were the goal scorers in a hard-fought encounter.

Argentina controlled possession and generated most openings in the first quarter, but India managed to navigate the phase without conceding. The South Americans registered their first attempt as early as the third minute when Lucas Martinez struck on the turn from inside the circle, beating Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, only to be denied by the post.

Karkera was called into action repeatedly, including at the 10-minute mark when he did well to keep out a powerful effort from Tomas Domene. The pressure continued to mount as Argentina earned as many as four penalty corners in the opening quarter.

India conceded early in the second quarter, and yet another penalty corner hurt the hosts. In the 18th minute, Domene made the most of the set-piece to slot it past the Goalkeeper and give his side the lead.

Argentina doubled their advantage soon after, with India struggling to hold and win possession in the midfield. Lucas Tosceni delivered a precise aerial ball to find Tadeo Marcucci in the box, who buried it with a thunderous strike.

Just seconds before half-time, India earned their best chance of the encounter. A series of sharp passes in the circle put Aditya Lalage in a dangerous position, but the forward's hurried shot sailed over the post.

India returned with intent and won two consecutive penalty corners early in the third quarter. However, Captain Harmanpreet Singh was unable to convert, as Argentina's defence stood firm.

The visitors soon extended their lead. Toscani produced a brilliant run, beating two defenders before squaring the ball to Lucio Mendez, who made no mistake with a clinical finish to put Argentina 3-0 ahead.

In the early exchanges of the final quarter, India came close to cutting the deficit as Rajinder made a powerful pass from the right flank, but Karthi Selvam could not get his stick there for the tap-in. In response, Argentina made it 4-0 on their ninth penalty corner of the night. Marcucci found the ball after a scramble and finished it from close range.

It was Hardik Singh who set up the first goal for India, using a 50th-minute free hit to expertly position himself and thread it goalwards. Lalage pounced on the opportunity to etch his name on the scoresheet with a swift deflection. Minutes before the final hooter, India were awarded a penalty stroke, and Sanjay stepped up to finish with composure, narrowing the margin to 4-2. (ANI)

