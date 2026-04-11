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Home / Sports / India end BJK Cup campaign with win over Korea to finish third; Thailand, Indonesia advance to next round

India end BJK Cup campaign with win over Korea to finish third; Thailand, Indonesia advance to next round

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ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): India ended their Billie Jean King Cup campaign on Saturday with a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Korea in the Asia/Oceania Group I qualifiers at the DLTA Stadium.

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According to a release. the Indian team finished third among six nations to retain their place in Group I, while Thailand and Indonesia secured the top two spots to advance to the next round of the 2026 competition.

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The final day's proceedings were attended by Anil Jain, president of the All India Tennis Association, and Rohit Rajpal, president of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association.

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In the opening singles match, Ankita Raina, playing her first singles rubber of the week, faced Korea's Dayeon Back. After losing the first set 6-1, Raina -- India's most experienced player in the competition -- led 5-3 in the second set before Back won four consecutive games to hand Korea a 1-0 lead.

In the second singles, India's No. 1 Vaishnavi Adkar produced an aggressive display to defeat Korea's top player Sohyun Park 7-6, 7-6. "I think better late than never because the last match that I played went pretty tough; it didn't go my way," Adkar said after her win. "I had to learn a lot of things from it, and I think I definitely did better than the last match."

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Adkar also thanked the crowd who turned up in large numbers to support the Indian team.

"Amazing support from the crowd today. There was a huge crowd in our support, so that really helped and the energy in the team has been very positive. Even though we lost the first singles, it was very important for us to just keep fighting no matter what was happening because it's always a privilege playing for the country."

Raina returned to partner Rutuja Bhosale in the doubles, where the Indian pair defeated Back and Eunhye Lee 6-2, 6-2 to seal the 2-1 victory. With the win, India finished the competition with three wins and two losses, placing third overall, ahead of Korea.

Thailand topped the Asia/Oceania Group I standings with a 2-1 win over Indonesia. The tie began with Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho retiring early in the first set against Thasaporn Naklo, giving Thailand a 1-0 lead.

Indonesia's Janice Tjen, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 41, levelled the tie with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Anchisa Chanta.

With both teams already assured of qualification, Indonesia fielded a substitute doubles pairing of Anjali Kirana Junarto and Meydiana Laviola Reinnamah, who lost to Thailand's Patcharin Cheapchandej and Peangtarn Plipuech in straight sets.

In another tie, New Zealand defeated Mongolia 3-0 to finish fifth, while Mongolia ended sixth. Both nations will be relegated to Group II.

Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Results

India def. Korea 2-1

Dayeon Back (KOR) def. Ankita Raina (IND) 6-1, 7-5

Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) def. Sohyun Park (KOR) 7-6, 7-6

Rutuja Bhosale (IND) / Ankita Raina (IND) def. Dayeon Back (KOR) / Eunhye Lee (KOR) 6-2, 6-3

Thailand def. Indonesia 2-1

Thasaporn Naklo (THA) def. Priska Madelyn Nugroho (INA) 2-3 retd.

Janice Tjen (INA) def. Anchisa Chanta (THA) 6-2, 6-4

Patcharin Cheapchandej (THA) / Peangtarn Plipuech (THA) def. Anjali Kirana Junarto (INA)/ Meydiana Laviola Reinnamah (INA) 6-2, 6-4

New Zealand def. Mongolia 3-0

Aishi Das (NZL) def. Khongorzul Aldarkhishig (MGL) 6-0, 6-1

Monique BARRY (NZL) def. Jargal Altansarnai (MGL) 6-1, 6-2

Aishi Das (NZL)/ Erin Routliffe (NZL) def. Jargal Altansarnai (MGL) / Anu-Vjin Gantor (MGL) 6-1, 6-2. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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