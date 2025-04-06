India ends Brazil 2025 World Boxing campaign with six medals

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Indian boxing contingent came up with an impressive performance in their first-ever outing in the Elite level international meet organised by World Boxing as they bagged six medals, including a gold and silver in the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 at Foz Do Iguacu on Saturday.

Hitesh became the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup. His opponent, Odel Kamara of England was injured and couldn't take to the ring in the 70kg finale, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Abhinash Jamwal, the other Indian boxer to reach the final in the 65kg category, gave his best against local favourite Yuri Reis but could not do enough to get a favourable verdict and bagged a silver medal.

Four Indian players bagged bronze medals, including Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Manish Rathore (55kg), Sachin (60kg) and Vishal (90kg).

Hitesh after becoming the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup credited the 10-day preparation camp in Brazil ahead of the tournament as something that helped him and the team a lot.

"The camp helped me learn a few tactical nuances that helped me a lot in the competition. This tournament has provided us fantastic exposure at the highest level and I am happy that I could grab the gold medal," said Hitesh.

India had fielded a 10-member contingent for the World Boxing Cup, their first major international outing since the Paris Olympics, and bagging six medals, this will not only boost the confidence of the squad as they start preparing for the 2028 Olympic cycle ahead of Los Angeles Games. (ANI)

