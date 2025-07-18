DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / India-England Tests: 'Soft' Dukes ball to be examined after complaints

India-England Tests: 'Soft' Dukes ball to be examined after complaints

The on-field umpires have regularly changed the balls in the ongoing five-match series as they were going out of shape quickly
article_Author
PTI
London, Updated At : 06:19 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's captain Shubman Gill. PTI file photo
Advertisement

In the eye of a storm, the manufacturer of the Dukes ball on Friday said it will conduct a thorough review following widespread criticism of the "soft" balls used in the first three Tests between India and England, according to a report in the BBC.

Advertisement

The on-field umpires have regularly changed the balls in the ongoing five-match series as they were unable to retain hardness and were going out of shape quickly, particularly post 30 overs.

The whole process has caused delays to the match proceedings.

Advertisement

Following criticism by India captain Shubman Gill and former English pacer Stuart Broad, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will collect as many used balls as possible and return them to the company that produces Dukes balls by the end of the week.

"We will take it away, inspect and then start talking to the tanner, talking about all of the raw materials — everything," Dilip Jajodia, owner of British Cricket Balls Ltd, who make the Dukes, said. "Everything we do will be reviewed and then if we think some changes need to be made or tightened up, we will."

Advertisement

The ball used for Test series is decided by the host board.

The Dukes is used in England, Test matches in India are played with the SG ball, while teams use the Kookaburra in Australia.

The Dukes ball, which has been in production since 1760, has faced some issues in Test and County cricket in recent years.

During the Lord's Test, Gill was upset with the ball they were given by the umpires after the second new ball had to be changed in the first hour of the second morning.

While Jasprit Bumrah had taken three quick wickets with the original ball, the Indian bowlers failed to make a single breakthrough in the rest of the first session after the red cherry was changed.

Broad, a fierce critic of the Dukes ball in recent years, also expressed his displeasure with the replacement ball.

England lead the five-match series 2-1 after victories in London and Leeds, while India won in Edgbaston.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts