Home / Sports / India exit Asian Cup after third straight loss

India exit Asian Cup after third straight loss

article_Author
Dungar Patel
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:07 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
India suffered a 3-1 defeat to Chinese Taipei. AIFF
India’s campaign in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 ended in disappointment as the Blue Tigresses suffered a 3-1 defeat to Chinese Taipei in their final Group C match in Sydney on Tuesday.

The result meant India finished the group stage without a point, exiting the tournament despite qualifying for the competition on merit for the first time.

Heading into the match, India still had a slim chance of progressing. The Blue Tigresses needed to beat Chinese Taipei by at least two goals while hoping Japan defeated Vietnam in the other group game. Japan did their part with a 4-0 win, but India failed to deliver the required result.

Chinese Taipei took the lead early in the 12th minute after a costly defensive mistake. A misplaced back pass from Sanju allowed Chen Jin-wen to set up Su Yu-hsuan, who finished into an empty net after goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu had come off her line.

India responded through Manisha Kalyan, who scored a spectacular equaliser in the 39th minute with a powerful long-range strike.

However, the momentum did not last long. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Chinese Taipei regained the lead after Pyari Xaxa handled the ball inside the box, leading to a penalty. Hsu Yi-yun’s spot kick struck the post but rebounded off Panthoi and into the net.

India pushed hard in the second half but struggled to convert their chances. Chinese Taipei sealed the match in the 77th minute when Chen Yu-chin rounded Panthoi and scored after a quick attacking move.

India had earlier lost to Vietnam and Japan, and despite creating several chances against Chinese Taipei, their finishing let them down.

The defeat marked a missed opportunity for Indian women’s football. Progressing to the knockout stage could have been a significant step for the team, especially in a tournament that also serves as a pathway towards the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

