DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India exit ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in group stage

India exit ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in group stage

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): India's ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 campaign ended in disappointment as Manika Batra and Co. were eliminated in the group stage, losing all three matches in Chengdu, China.

Advertisement

India's ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 campaign ended on Tuesday, as Manika Batra and Co. bowed out early after losing all three of their Stage 1 group matches in Chengdu, People's Republic of China, according to Olympics.com.

Advertisement

India, drawn in Group 2, needed their campaign to end in disappointment, losing all three group matches to Japan, Australia, and Croatia and exiting the tournament in the first stage. This marks India's third consecutive early exit from the tournament, having failed to advance beyond the group stage in all editions.

Advertisement

The opening tie of their campaign saw the Indian table tennis players beaten 8-6 by Croatia. Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Diya Chitale lost the first mixed doubles tie 2-1 against Ivor Ban and Hana Arapovic before Manika Batra was beaten 2-1 by Lea Rakovac in the women's singles.

In a valiant effort, India's Manav Thakkar put up a fight but ultimately lost 3-0 to Croatia's Tomislav Pucar in the men's singles. Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade then stepped up, winning the women's doubles 3-0, keeping India's hopes alive. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Akash Pal initially gained the upper hand, winning the first game of the men's doubles, but Croatia fought back to win the second game and secure the tie.

Advertisement

As per the tournament rules, each match is a race to three games, but the overall tie goes to the team which wins eight games first.

India's second group match against Japan saw them go down 8-4 despite pulling off some upsets. After mixed doubles duo Yashaswini Ghorpade and Akash Pal lost the first match 3-0 against Shunsuke Togami and Miwa Harimoto, Olympian Manika Batra fought back from a game down to beat world No. 8 and Olympic medallist Mima Ito 2-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-8).

Batra pulled off a stunning upset, defeating Japan's Mima Ito, one of the world's top players, in their singles match. Manav Thakkar followed up with a thrilling 2-1 win over Japan's Sora Matsushima, ranked 8th in the world, winning 11-9, 11-4, 6-11.

However, a 3-0 loss for Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade to Mima Ito and Hina Hayata saw India suffer their second successive loss in the tournament.

India's final Stage 1 match of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup on Tuesday ended 8-5 in Australia's favour.

Manav Thakkar and Swastika Ghosh won the opener 2-1 against Constantina Psihogios and Huwan Bae. But Yashaswini Ghorpade and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran suffered 2-1 defeats in the women's and men's singles, respectively, as Australia took the lead.

Another 2-1 loss for Batra and Chitale in the women's doubles, followed by Payas Jain and Akash Pal losing the opening game of the men's doubles rubber, ended the tie and brought down the curtains on India's campaign. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts