Auckland [New Zealand], October 30 (ANI): India will look to extend their dominance over New Zealand and take a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series when the two sides meet in the fourth match at Eden Park on Friday.

With the series already secured, the encounter could provide India an opportunity to test their bench strength, with wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy among the players in focus.

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New Zealand, meanwhile, will be eager to avoid another defeat after losing the first three matches. Their pace attack has also suffered setbacks, with Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the series due to a calf injury, while Matt Henry remains unavailable.

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With the series wrapped up, India could consider changes to their bowling combination, potentially handing opportunities to Kuldeep and Varun. Both players have different strengths, but their inclusion would require the team management to reassess its batting-heavy combination.

Varun has struggled to find consistency over the past six months and is yet to feature in the ongoing series against New Zealand. Kuldeep, on the other hand, has demonstrated his wicket-taking ability in the middle overs. Having featured in two matches during India's home T20I series against the West Indies, the left-arm wrist-spinner could be in contention for a return to the playing XI.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar could also be in danger of missing out on the fourth T20I following an expensive outing in the first three matches. Despite showcasing his ability to execute yorkers at the death, the experienced pacer has conceded 139 runs off 72 balls in the series. With the series already secured, India could consider reshuffling their pace attack and giving other options an opportunity to prove themselves.

Prince Yadav, who has featured in the last two matches ahead of Mayank Yadav, could retain his place if India decide to maintain continuity in their pace attack.

With the series already decided, the fourth T20I presents India with an opportunity to experiment with their bowling resources, particularly as they look to assess Kuldeep and Varun while also evaluating their pace combinations ahead of future assignments.

India have won 22 of their 34 T20I meetings against New Zealand, while the hosts have won 11, with one match tied. India have also won 10 of their last 11 meetings against New Zealand and are on a five-match winning streak against them.

They have won nine of their last 10 T20Is in New Zealand, including two victories via Super Overs, while the remaining match ended in a tie. This marks India's third consecutive T20I series win in New Zealand, with the hosts' last home T20I victory against India coming in Hamilton in 2019. India had also whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in 2020. (ANI)

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