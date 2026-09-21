India eye another big win against Sri Lanka in Asian Games men’s hockey

Their campaign off to a rollicking start, defending champions India will be eyeing another all-round performance for a big win over lower-ranked Sri Lanka in their second Pool A match of the Asian Games men’s hockey competition here on Tuesday.

The title-holders started their campaign with a big 13-1 win over unfancied Indonesia on Sunday. They are expected to once again win handsomely against the Lankans on Tuesday.

Advertisement

There were as many as eight goal-scorers for India in the win over Indonesia with striker Dilpreet Singh leading the tally with four field goals.

Advertisement

The most heartening aspect for India in the 13-1 win was that they scored 10 field goals.

The Indian strike force was at its lethal best with the likes of Dilpreet, Sukhjeet, veteran Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra and Rajinder Singh working in tandem to create and then convert chances.

Advertisement

From the set pieces, it was skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh who took the responsibility and the onus will be on the duo to deliver results through the course of the competition.

The match against Sri Lanka should be a cakewalk for the Indian and chief coach Craig Fulton will be keen to test all his players ahead of two tough pool matches against South Korea and Japan.

On the flip side, one concern for Fulton would be that India’s defence was hardly tested against Indonesia and the same is expected against Sri Lanka, which the coach would be fully aware before taking on Japan and South Korea.

Besides the big objective of directly qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Asian Games provide the Indians a big opportunity to prove their detractors wrong after a dismal World Cup campaign, where they finished a lowly eighth.

Fulton was happy with the start to the Asian Games campaign but said there are areas that need improvement going forward.

“Happy with the first game, I think the boys did well in the four quarters. It was not an easy game. We had some good phases but we definitely can improve and that’s what we will be looking forward to in the game against Sri Lanka,” the South African said after the win over Indonesia.

“I am happy, three points, good start but obviously there are areas for improvement.” India’s real test will start after the Sri Lanka match as South Korea (September 24) and hosts Japan (September 26) await them next, and the Harmanpreet Singh-led side would look to iron out all the grey areas before the two crucial encounters.