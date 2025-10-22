India eye history as it hosts 4th South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 22 (ANI): India is all set to make history as it hosts the 4th South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025 from October 24 to 26 at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Morabadi, Ranchi.

India has been the traditional powerhouse in the South Asian circuit, having topped the 2008 Kochi edition with 57 medals (24 gold, 19 silver, and 14 bronze). The Ranchi championship marks the return of this prestigious event after more than a decade, and India will look to build on its rich legacy with a strong, balanced squad combining experience and emerging talent, as per a press release.

Among men, Sandeep Singh (200m National Champion, Punjab 20.95s) and Prakash Gadade (800m National Champion, Personal Best (PB)1:47.14s) will spearhead the track events, supported by middle- and long-distance specialists Sunil Dawar (1500m) and Prince Kumar (5000m). In the field, Mohd Atta Sazid (2024 Asian Junior Bronze - Long Jump 7.79m), Samardeep Gill (Shot Put - 19.82m), and Damneet Singh (Hammer Throw - 69.87m) will be key contenders.

The women's contingent is equally formidable, led by Sakshi Chavan (200m - 23.78s) and Amandeep Kaur (800m - 2:03.69s), alongside distance runner Seema (5000m - 15:30.70s), who recently won silver at the 2025 World University Games. Young prospects Reet Rathor (High Jump - 1.81m) and Bhavani Yadav (Long Jump - 6.44m) bring added promise, while throwers Yogita (Shot Put - 16.52m) and Seema (Discus - 58.32m) are strong medal favourites.

'India Ready to Lead Once Again' - JOA General Secretary Expressing confidence ahead of the championship, Madhukant Pathak, General Secretary, Jharkhand Olympic Association (JOA), said: "We are optimistic about maintaining our top position once again. Nearly half of our team comprises young athletes, reflecting India's focus on developing the next generation of stars. We are confident of winning over 25 gold medals this year."

He further added: "Our success is rooted in strong grassroots development. With over 30 staff, 200 coaches, and nearly 7,000 athletes in the system -- including district-level players -- India's athletics foundation is robust. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is a testament to this ecosystem."

Organised jointly by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the Jharkhand Olympic Association (JOA), the continental meet will feature top athletes from six South Asian nations -- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. Over 80 Indian athletes will compete across 37 medal events, as the host nation looks to reaffirm its dominance in regional athletics.

With state-of-the-art facilities, enthusiastic crowds, and athlete-friendly arrangements, Ranchi is well-equipped to host the event. The Championship is being organised in collaboration with the Government of Jharkhand, ensuring smooth logistics and world-class competition standards.

Set amidst the forest-rich, culturally vibrant land of Jharkhand, the event reflects the state's enduring connection to sports, tribes, and nature. With world-class infrastructure and a passion for athletic growth, Jharkhand is ready to deliver a championship that unites nations and inspires generations. (ANI)

