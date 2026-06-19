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Home / Sports / India eyes return of Formula 1 by 2030: FMSCI president

India eyes return of Formula 1 by 2030: FMSCI president

Earlier in March, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had made a push to revive Formula One in the country

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 03:48 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Efforts are on to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2030, and a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and MotoGP by 2028, said FMSCI President Arindam Ghosh, after a meeting with the Sports Ministry in Delhi.

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Earlier in March, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had made a push to revive Formula One in the country, holding a meeting with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) to discuss a framework that would create a “strong pipeline” of drivers and technicians.

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Now, at the FMSCI Annual Awards function, Ghosh said “the meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior officials and potential stakeholders in New Delhi, focused primarily on bringing F1, MotoGP and a round of the WRC to India.”

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“The federation stressed the need to develop Indian drivers and the overall development of motorsports in India, and the FMSCI’s inputs were well received,” he added.

At the Awards Night in Bengaluru, all the Motorsports national champions for 2025 were honoured and 137 trophies across 17 disciplines, both two-wheelers and four wheelers, were presented.

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Awards were also given to the winning teams, promoters and sponsors of the 17 national championships.

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