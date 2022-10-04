India face Pakistan in 2023 women’s T20 World Cup opener

Dubai

India will open their campaign in the 2023 women’s T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12 in Cape Town. India have been placed in Group 2 along with England, West Indies, Pakistan and qualifiers Ireland. The tournament will be held from February 10 to 26 in South Africa.

Lahore

England thrash Pakistan by 67 runs to clinch T20I series

An unbeaten 78 by Dawid Malan and useful contributions from Ben Duckett (30) and Harry Brook (46 not out) propelled England to a 67-run series-winning victory against Pakistan in the seventh and final T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday night.

New Delhi

Indian men’s hockey team to play 5-match series vs Aussies

The Indian men’s hockey team will tour Australia to play a five-match ‘Test series’ in November-December. The Indians, currently ranked fifth, will face the world No. 1 Australians in five matches between November 26 and December 4 in Adelaide. — Agencies