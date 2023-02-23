India face their bogeywoman

CAPE TOWN, February 22

India’s semifinal against defending champions Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands tomorrow will be a battle of wills as much as skill, says teenage wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.

India’s Ghosh claims her side have full confidence going into the game, despite the fact they have won six of their 30 previous T20Is against the Australians, and lost nine of the last 10, with the other fixture tied.

“They are a strong team, but we can beat them,” Ghosh told reporters today. “We know the weak spot of Australia and we are planning against it, but I will not say what that is because then they will come prepared. We are also trying to improve our mindset. Everyone has the (ability), but the team that is mentally strong will win. We have been working on that.”

Renuka Singh and Smriti Mandhana (in pic) will be the key players for India. ani

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side might have won three of its four games in the group stage, but the performances were far from convincing. They need to put up at least 180 on the scoreboard to challenge the depth of the Australian batting line-up .

“They attack a lot. Whatever happens to them, even if the batter is out, they don’t stop attacking because they have batters from top to bottom,” Ghosh said. “We don’t know how the pitch will behave, but it looks nice. We can target 180 if all our batters click and we will try to restrict them to 150.”

Australia have lost just two official matches in any format since dropping a T20 game to New Zealand in March 2021, but notably, both of those defeats have come against India. In December, they outplayed India 4-1 in the series played in Mumbai. Australia would be carrying a 22-match T20I winning streak into the semifinal.

Aussies on toes

However, familiarity breeds uncertainty for the defending champions as captain Meg Lanning says they are not sure what to expect from their old foes.

Australia’s players share a light moment during training. icc

“I feel like anything can happen. And we understand that pretty well. But we’re as planned as we can be in terms of their individuals and their sort of team style of play,” she said. “But you can’t predict what’s going to happen. So, we need to be able to adapt and sort of play what’s in front of us. I think that’s really important in coming with all the plans that you want.”

Opener Beth Mooney is also wary of the challenge but going by past results, she feels they should win comfortably. “I’m expecting it to be a huge contest, they’ve pushed us significantly in the last few years, and they have a bunch of match winners in that line-up as well,” Mooney said. — Agencies