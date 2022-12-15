India fall like house of cards vs Australia

Mumbai, December 14
Australia beat India by 21 runs in the third women’s T20 International to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here today.
Invited to bat, Ellyse Perry smashed 75 off 47 balls while Grace Harris clobbered 41 off just 18 balls as Australia scored 172/5. Devika Vaidya, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani and Deepti Sharma took two wickets apiece.
India’s chase did not get off to a great start as Smriti Mandhana fell for one. But Shafali Verma (52 off 41) and Harmanpreet Kaur (37 off 27) added 73 in just 8.4 overs to take India to 106/2 in 13 overs. But Verma’s dismissal started a slump as India lost four wickets for 17 runs in less than three overs.
Brief scores: Australia: 172/8 (Perry 72, Harris 41; Vaidya 2/22, Thakur 2/24); India: 151/7 (Verma 52, Harmanpreet 37; Brown 2/19, Gardner 2/21).
