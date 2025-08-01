India fight back after losing quick wickets in Oval Test, Karun Nair scores a half-century

London [UK], August 1 (ANI): A resilient and much-needed half-century for Karun Nair and his unbeaten half-century partnership with a resolute Washington Sundar helped India fight back after losing quick wickets during the first day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Thursday.

At the end of the day's play, India was 204/6, with Nair (52*) and Sundar (19*) unbeaten, having stitched a 51-run stand so far after the visitors had stumbled to 153/6.

India resumed the final session at 85/3, with Nair and Sai Sudharsan (28*) at the crease.

The duo kick-started the session with positive intent, with Sudharsan getting two boundaries against Jamie Overton. India reached the 100-run mark in 34.3 overs.

However, he edged a Josh Tongue delivery to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, ending his 108-ball stay at the crease at 38 runs, with six fours. India was 101/4.

Ravindra Jadeja's stay at the crease was short-lived for a 13-ball nine, with Tongue once again getting the wicket and Jamie getting the catch. India was halfway done, at 123 runs.

Jurel looked solid, getting two boundaries. Despite surviving an lbw appeal against Gus Atkinson, he was out on the next ball, with an outside edge off his bat landing into Harry Brook's hands at slips. Jurel was gone for 19 in 40 balls. India was 153/6.

Undeterred, Nair continued scoring, getting two fours against Overton. He weathered the storm with Washington Sundar, reaching his half-century in 90 balls, with seven fours. India reached the 200-run mark in 61.1 overs.

Nair and Sundar made sure that India ended the day without any further loss of wickets.

India kick-started the second session at 72/2, with Gill (15*) and Sudharsan (25*) unbeaten.

Things went well for India until the skipper Gill attempted a quick single, which turned out to be a suicidal one, with Gus Atkinson running him out for 21 in 35 balls, with four boundaries. India was 83/3, with a 45-run stand over.

After rain interrupted the proceedings, the Tea was taken and the second session ended at 85/3, with Nair (0*) and Sudharsan (28*) unbeaten.

After a sudden downpour forced an early end to the first session, India piled up 72/2 in 23 overs, with Gill and Sudharsan unbeaten with scores of 15* and 25*.

The rain had already marked its presence twice before the beginning of the game. Under the overcast conditions and the ground slightly drenched, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul tried to see off a tricky phase.

In the absence of tearaway Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, returning to the Test fold, rattled India's top order with his blistering pace at his home venue. With an inward angling delivery and a hint of movement, Atkinson struck Jaiswal just below the knee-roll of his pads.

There were two sounds, and the England players were confused. The opinion was split, with players voicing their opinions, but Pope decided to trust his instincts, which left Ben Duckett less than pleased.

Even designated captain Ben Stokes appeared confused before switching his eyes to see the replay. During the check, the ball cleanly whistled past Jaiswal's bat and his fate was sealed as he walked back to the dressing room cheaply on 2(9).

KL Rahul tried to push for India's comeback through the turbulent phase with Sudharsan. The duo watched the ball cautiously while trying to navigate India through the difficult phase.

However, India was jolted once again after Chris Woakes lured Rahul to chop the ball back onto the stumps, sending all of his hard work down the slumps, forcing him to return on 14(40). He tried to cut the ball away but diverted it straight towards the timber.

Gill arrived at the crease and restored a state of calmness with his composed strokeplay and calculated risk. He dispatched three boundaries to make up for the early loss of wickets. The sun blessed The Oval with its rays, but the gloomy clouds arrived again, and relentless rain poured in, forcing both teams to take an early lunch.

Brief Scores: India: 204/6 (Karun Nair 52*, Sai Sudharsan 38, Gus Atkinson 2/31) vs England. (ANI)

