India fight back as England move to 269/4 at tea on Day 5 of Headingley Test
India fought back hard with four wickets in the second session to apply brakes on England's charge, who reached 269/4 chasing 371 at tea on the final day of the opening Test here on Tuesday.
Shardul Thakur struck twice in as many balls to remove the dangerous Ben Duckett (149) and Harry Brook (0) to lead India's fightback after Prasidh Krishna claimed two early wickets in the rain-interrupted second session.
Krishna accounted for Zak Crawley (65) and Ollie Pope (8).
Joe Root (14 batting) and Ben Stokes (13 batting) were at the crease when rains arrived for the second time in the day to force an early tea.
England need another 102 runs to win in the final session while India require six more wickets on a placid surface.
Brief scores: India: 471 & 364 vs England: 465 & 269/4 in 58.3 overs (Zak Crawley 65, Ben Duckett 149; Prasidh Krishna 2/69, Shardul Thakur 2/28).
