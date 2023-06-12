India finish season on positive note

Eindhoven, June 11
India returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Argentina in the FIH Pro League tournament here today, ending the season on a positive note.
A day after suffering a 2-3 defeat to hosts Netherlands, the Indian team made a comeback and emerged victorious through goals from Akashdeep Singh (1st minute) and Sukhjeet Singh (13th). Argentina reduced the margin with a strike by Toscani Lucas in the 57th minute.
India sit on top of the table with 30 points but will have to wait till July 5, which is the last matchday, to see where they finish.
