India focusing on finishing: Harman

PTI

London, June 1

Captain Harmanpreet Singh today said that India can bounce back despite back-to-back defeats if the side convert their goal-scoring chances and maintain structure in their coming games in the men’s FIH Pro League.

India, who had come to Europe as table-toppers, lost 1-2 to Olympics champions Belgium in their first match and went down 2-4 against Great Britain to drop down to second position. They face Belgium again here tomorrow before taking on table-toppers Great Britain on Saturday. Great Britain have 25 points from 10 matches while India have accumulated 19 points from 10 matches.

“We are not letting the two losses last week play on our minds. We still have six more matches to play and we know that if we play to the structure and finish our chances, we will return to the top of the pool,” Harmanpreet said.

Harmanpreet said his team did have some takeaways from the two matches.

“Both opponents play very different styles. While one (Belgium) plays zonal, the other (GB) plays man-to-man. But there were some takeaways from those two matches,” said Harmanpreet.

“Though we didn’t create that many field goals, we did get some good penalty corners. There are some areas we also worked on in these past few days and the focus will continue to be on defending well,” he added.

India vice-captain Hardik Singh said: “I think after the Rourkela matches, there was a bit of a gap. It will take some time, particularly for the youngsters, to settle in. There are a lot of positives from the first two matches.”