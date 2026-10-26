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Home / Sports / India gear up for 3rd T20I against New Zealand, eye series-sealing win after taking 2-0 lead

India gear up for 3rd T20I against New Zealand, eye series-sealing win after taking 2-0 lead

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ANI
Updated At : 01:52 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Wellington [New Zealand], October 26 (ANI): The Indian team gears up for the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday, aiming to seal the five-match series after taking a 2-0 lead.

Indian batters Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir were seen fine-tuning their skills in the nets, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy put in the hard yards with the ball ahead of the third T20I.

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Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was also spotted batting in the nets alongside India head coach Gautam Gambhir as the team continued its preparations for the third T20I.

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India have made a strong start to their five-match T20I series against New Zealand, winning the opening match by four wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 225/4 in 20 overs, putting India under pressure in a challenging run chase. However, Sanju Samson led the response with a fluent 67 off 33 balls, while Naman Dhir remained unbeaten on 42 off just 15 deliveries to help India chase down the target, reaching 230/6 in 19.4 overs. Dhir’s late assault proved decisive as India secured a thrilling victory with two balls to spare.

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India continued their winning run in the second T20I on October 24, once again defeating New Zealand by four wickets at the same venue to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

New Zealand scored 180/5 in their 20 overs, setting India a competitive target of 181. The visitors held their nerve during the chase, reaching 181/6 in 19.5 overs to seal another last-over victory, with Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy playing key roles in guiding India home.

The back-to-back wins put India in a strong position ahead of the third T20I in Wellington on October 27. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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