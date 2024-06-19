India gear up for fast lane

PTI

Bridgetown, June 18

India captain Rohit Sharma conceded that the T20 World Cup’s Super 8 stage is going to be a “little hectic” but his players are prepared for the grind as there is “real keenness” among them to do “something special”.

Pooran turns on the power Gros Islet: West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran combined elegance with power to score 98 with eight sixes and propel his team to a 104-run win over Afghanistan in the final first-round match of the T20 World Cup. Pooran was run out by a direct hit on the stumps by Azmatullah Omarzai attempting a second run in the final over as West Indies amassed 218/5, the highest score of the competition. In reply, Afghanistan reached 114 from 16.2 overs although the result was academic as both teams had already qualified for the Super Eight round. Pooran, in his other role as wicketkeeper, took a spectacular leaping catch. Brief scores: West Indies: 218/5 in 20 overs (Pooran 98; Naib 2/14); Afghanistan: 114 all out in 16.2 overs (Zadran 38; McCoy 3/14, Hosein 2/21). reuters

India will open their Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan on June 20, followed by games against Bangladesh (June 22, Antigua) and Australia (June 24, St Lucia).

I had to take responsibility. In West Indies, people want fours and sixes. You can’t do that every time but when conditions allow you should capitalise — Nicholas Pooran 98 Pooran smashed the highest individual score of the edition Once we play our first game, we are going to play the next two in the span of three-four days. It is going to be a little hectic but we are used to all of this. We travel and play a lot. There is real keenness in the group to go and do something special. Rohit Sharma, India Captain

“Once we play our first game, we are going to play the next two in the span of three-four days,” Rohit said. “It is going to be a little hectic but we are used to all of this. We travel and play a lot so that is never going to be an excuse,” the 37-year-old added.

The Indian team had an extended practice session on Monday with senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit spending more-than-usual time in the nets.

“There is real keenness in the group to go and do something special. That’s a good way to start the second stage. It clearly shows that everyone wants to make a difference and we take our skill sessions quite seriously,” Rohit said. “There is something to achieve in every skill session that you do,” he added.

The Indian team endured hostile batting conditions during the US leg due to the drop-in pitches used by the organisers. Rohit said the Caribbean leg brings with it a sense of familiarity and his team would look to make the most of it. “We have played a lot of games here. So, everyone understands what one needs to do to get the result in our favour. Everyone is looking forward and are quite excited as well at the same time,” Rohit said.

