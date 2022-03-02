India get booster shot ahead of WC

PTI

Rangiora (New Zealand), Mar 1

India will enter the ICC women’s World Cup with their tails up after opener Smriti Mandhana’s 67-ball 66 and the bowlers’ disciplined show powered them to an 81-run win over West Indies in their final warm-up game here today.

Kept under observation after taking a blow to her head against South Africa on Sunday, the elegant Mandhana was in her element within two of that, laying the foundation for India’s challenging total of 258 all out in 50 overs. In reply, West Indies could manage only 177/9 at Rangiora Oval.

India, who will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match in the tournament on Sunday, had beaten South Africa by two runs in their first warm-up game.

Opting to bat, India were off to a poor start as Shafali Verma was bowled by Chinelle Henry for a duck.

Deepti Sharma joined Mandhana in the middle and the two rebuilt the innings with a partnership that was broken after they had added 117 runs for the second wicket. The two maintained a scoring rate of almost six an over. The in-from Mandhana compiled her 66 runs in 67 balls, hitting seven fours

in the process before

being dismissed by Cherry-Ann Fraser.

Sharma made 51 off 64 balls, accumulating most of her runs in singles and two. She hit just one boundary during her stay in the middle.

When Sharma was sent back by Fraser, India were 142/3 in the 27th over.

Skipper Mithali Raj contributed 30 off 42 balls with the help of four boundaries, while Yastika Bhatia chipped in with a useful 42. She found the fence five times.

West Indies’ innings got off to a disastrous start as they lost four wickets with only 53 runs on the board, including captain Stefanie Taylor for just 8 runs. Wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle top-scored for the Windies with 63 off 81 balls, while Hayley Matthews made 44 in 61 deliveries.

Pooja Vastrakar was the most successful Indian bowler, returning figures of 3/21 in seven overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Meghna Singh and Sharma, who ended the game with a fine all-round show. —