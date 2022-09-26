India go seven points clear of England at top in T20I rankings

Dubai, September 26
India went seven points clear of England at the top of the ICC T20 rankings following their narrow series win over Australia in Hyderabad.
Down 0-1 against the touring Australia, the Rohit Sharma-led India bounced back in style to level the series in Nagpur before Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's fifties in the deciding rubber on Sunday sealed a 2-1 win.
The six-wicket final-over win improved their ranking by one point to 268 points, a seven-point lead over their closest rival England in the ICC T20 rankings released on Monday.
The upcoming three-match series against South Africa will give India a chance to consolidate their lead at the top ahead of the World Cup in Australia.
The Proteas occupy third place on the team rankings with 258 points.
Incidentally, it was Pakistan's narrow three-run win over England in the fourth game in Karachi on Sunday that helped India increase their lead.
That series remains tied at two games apiece, with plenty of ranking points still to play for during the final three matches in Lahore.
Pakistan are currently tied with South Africa for third place on the team rankings with 258 points, but could rise as high as second by winning the remaining three matches against England.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from observers Kharge, Maken
Congress has 108 MLAs in 200-member Assembly, of which 82 lo...
One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?
Rajasthan is one of the only two states where Congress is in...
Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'
‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...
Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level
The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...
Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday
Day-long session is likely to be a stormy one with oppositio...