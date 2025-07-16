India golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar pays tribute to legendary marathoner Fauja Singh

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 16 (ANI): Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar paid tribute to the legendary marathoner Fauja Singh, fondly remembered as the 'Turbaned Tornado', who passed away at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident.

Fauja was hit by an unknown white vehicle while out on his routine walk and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident occurred on Monday around 3 pm, when Fauja Singh, a resident of Beas village under Adampur police station, stepped out for a walk after lunch.

While he was walking alone towards the highway, a speeding vehicle hit him. He was immediately rushed to Shriman Hospital, but passed away during treatment at 7 pm, police said.

Bhullar, who has shared a "lot of" memories with Fauja, believes that the 114-year-old, considered to be the world's oldest marathon runner, inspired an entire generation and paved the way for many.

"Yes, you know, we've been family friends for quite some time, and I have a lot of memories with Fauja uncle, and it's very sad what happened, but I think he has definitely paved the way. He has definitely inspired the youth, and even the people who were retired," Bhullar told ANI.

"Nobody even thought of, you know, going for a marathon after the age of 65, 70. So he showed the way. He showed a very positive, healthy lifestyle, and I think people will remember him for years to come," he added.

Bhullar represented India in last year's Paris Olympics and finished tied for 45th place. With the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, three years away, Bhullar is "inspired" to be a part of the next edition of the Summer Games.

"You know, that's definitely on top of my mind right now. Last year, at this time of the year, I was in Paris representing my country. That gives me goosebumps. That's basically a sense of achievement, you know, when you get to represent your country in the biggest sporting event in the world," he said.

"Ever since I came back, you know, I had a little motivational chat with my family, with my team, and I said I'm fully inspired to be a part of the next Olympics as well. So yeah, LA Olympics, I will definitely give my hundred per cent. I would rather give my hundred twenty per cent to be a part of the next Olympics," he added.

Bhullar also expressed his optimism about the upcoming Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), the nation's first-ever professional league tour, featuring both men and women competing on the same platform across franchise teams and regional circuits.

"You know, when I got the opportunity to be a captain on one of the teams, it really excited me, and I always wanted to represent a team, a franchise, because golf being an individual sport, you know, we play for ourselves. We never get the opportunity to interact with other players, you know, play as a camaraderie," he said.

"When I heard this news, you know, this was so good and I think this is going to change the overall ecosystem of Indian golf because, you know, this is what was missing in Indian golf in probably last decade and now I think things are definitely on track and we would definitely see the next set of generation getting more inspired and to be a part of this league," he added.

The 37-year-old believes IGPL will benefit the youth because they will have the opportunity to compete with professionals and learn from them.

"I think the best thing for the youth is the mentorship programme because growing up, you know, I never had the opportunity to rub my shoulders with the pros in the same tournament and when I see the youngsters, you know, who will be in our team, you know, they get to spend one-on-one time and we get to see and we get to train the next set of generation," he said.

"You know, that is what I look forward to because, you know, whatever experience I've gained over the period of years, I would definitely pass on that experience and I would definitely want that, you know, somebody from the youth, you know, somebody comes up and go out there and make our name even bigger," he added. (ANI)

