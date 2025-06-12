India handed narrow 3-4 defeat by Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League

Amstelveen [Netherlands], June 12 (ANI): The Indian Men's Hockey Team put on a very spirited display against Argentina, but went down narrowly with the scores at 3-4 in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Men's) game, at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. For India, Harmanpreet Singh (12', 33') netted twice whilst Abhishek (42') added a third. For Argentina, the goals came from Matias Rey (3'), Lucas Martinez (17'), Santiago Tarazona (34') and Lucio Mendez (46').

With all to play for, it was Argentina who came out of the blocks quicker than India. And the early pressure paid off as Matias Rey (3') was on hand to fire the Argentine side into the lead. After that, the Indian Men's Hockey Team absorbed the pressure and started to build in attack, causing their opponents some moments of worry. India continued to push for the equaliser, and just before the break, it was Harmanpreet Singh (12') who smashed it home, to end the quarter at 1-1, as per the Hockey India (HI) press release.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team were looking to build momentum in the second quarter, but Argentina had other plans. Lucas Martinez (17') scored an early goal to put India under some pressure. However, the Indian Men's Hockey Team fought back as they went on the hunt for a second equaliser. But Argentina managed to hold on despite the waves of attack from India, and went into half-time with the lead.

Early in the third quarter, Mandeep Singh earned a penalty stroke for India, and Captain Harmanpreet Singh (33') stepped up and hammered it into the bottom corner. India were back on level terms with Argentina. However, within a minute, Argentina responded with a third goal of their own as Santiago Tarazona (34') found the back of the net. From then on in, India started to up the ante, and pushed Argentina back into their own half. The continued pressure eventually paid off, as Abhishek (42') hit it into the roof of the net to make it 3-3, just before the end of the quarter.

The final quarter also had a quick start, as Argentina found a way through India's defence and Lucio Mendez (46') finished it off from close range. In the final phase of the match, India gave it their all in attack, as they marched on in the hunt for another equaliser. The Indian Men's Hockey Team, though, could not conjure up a fourth goal, and came away with a 3-4 defeat.

India is currently fourth in the points tally, having accumulated 15 points from 11 games. They will be next seen in action against Argentina on June 12. (ANI)

