India has best spinners in the world, are favourites for World Cup: Sourav Ganguly

Paarl [South Africa], January 10 (ANI): Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed India as the favourites to win the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing the strength of the team's spin attack as a key factor.

Speaking about India's prospects in the marquee tournament, Ganguly expressed strong confidence in the side, particularly highlighting the quality of India's spinners and the availability of Varun Chakravarthy.

"India is my favourite, because they have the best spinners in the world. Varun Chakravarthy is fit. India is the favourite in this World Cup," Ganguly told reporters.

"This has been a great place for us. I've come so many times, World Cup final, 2003, although we lost, but we were exceptional at the tournament," he remembered his time during his playing days in South Africa.

"First time ever in my life actually, head coach, but I'm enjoying it, actually. I'm learning also, I have captained many amount of matches but this is different," Ganguly opened up on his coaching stint with Pretoria Capitals in SA20.

T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)

