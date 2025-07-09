Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): Following India's historic 336-run win over England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, former skipper Sourav Ganguly applauded the brilliant performance of right-arm seamers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj and went on to say that there is "immense talent" in the country.

Akash Deep played a crucial role in India's victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston, claiming a 10-wicket haul. He took 4/88 in the first innings and 6/99 in the second, showcasing a match-winning performance.

On the other hand, Siraj bowled exceptionally well in the first innings, where he snapped a six-wicket haul in the first innings. The fast bowlers finished with figures of 6/70 in the first and 1/57 in the second innings of the Test match.

Speaking on Akash Deep and Siraj, Ganguly told ANI, "Our boys are good. We mention just (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Virat) Kohli. But India has immense talent. Akash Deep is good, Siraj is good. Shubman is good. Yashasvi is good. There is immense talent in this country."

A historic outing with the bat by skipper Shubman Gill and a ten-wicket haul by pacer Akash Deep were the highlights of a comprehensive team effort as India ended their winless streak at Birmingham, securing a 336-run win over England during the second Test on the final day on Sunday.

With this win, India has levelled the five-match series by 1-1. Also, now, after seven losses and a draw, they finally have a win to their name at Edgbaston Stadium.

In the second contest, India captain Shubman Gill took the onus of pushing India's score, especially after his side endured two collapses at the tail in Leeds. He played the captain's knock and shared records for fun en route to a swashbuckling 269(387). In his second turn, when a belligerent approach was the need of the hour, Gill tantalised England's inexperienced pace attack with 161(162), scoring almost at a strike rate of 100.

On the bowling front, Akash kept England's top order silent in the first innings and returned with figures of 4/88. However, in the second innings, he upped the ante and left no stone unturned to reduce the English crowd to silence. He dealt heavy blows at crucial junctures and scalped priceless wickets of Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook, derailing England's pursuit of a daunting 608-run target to finish with figures of 6/99. (ANI)

