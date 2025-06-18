"India have all bases covered...": Joe Root ahead of first Test at Leeds

London [UK], June 18 (ANI): As star England batter Joe Root gears up for an action-packed year of Test cricket featuring home series against India and an away Ashes series against Australia, the veteran said that the opportunities in front of the group are "epic" and added that their current opponents India have "all bases covered."

Root's first major test challenge this year would be the five-test series against India, starting on Friday in Leeds. But after that, from late November onwards, he will be featured in the away Ashes in Australia, aiming to win their first away series against arch-rivals since 2010-11. During these two series, Root, placed fifth among the highest run-getters in Tests with 13,006 runs, will continue to chase Sachin Tendulkar's all-time tally of 15,921 runs.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the first Test, Root said, "You can only be excited. These are the series you play for. The opportunities in front of us are epic."

"You know The Ashes is coming and you will be asked about it. People will be trying to relate stuff in the India series to that, but you have a job to do against a brilliant team."

"You look at India's progression as a team across all formats, and they have all bases covered - great seam attack, talented batters and a very strong spin attack."

"They are going to compete anywhere in the world, but our record at home makes for a fantastic series. We will go into it with confidence but also with a huge amount of respect for what they will bring," he concluded.

Against India in 30 Tests, he has made 2,846 runs at an average of 58.08, with 10 centuries and 11 fifties. His best score is 218. In home conditions against India, Root's batting average shoots up to 74.95. He has made 1,574 runs in 15 Tests and 25 innings, seven centuries, and five fifties. His best score is 180*.

However, his record against Australia is not as impressive, having made 2,428 runs in 34 Tests and 65 innings at an average of 40.46, with four centuries and 18 fifties. In 14 Tests played in Australian conditions, this average drops to 35.68, with 890 runs scored in 27 innings, with nine fifties and no centuries.

Root also reflected on his England journey so far since his debut 13 years back, saying that he wants to continue enjoying playing without any pressure of an away Ashes ton, while remembering the "raw feeling of being 10 years old or younger - watching my dad play or being in the garage or garden with my brother."

"I am not saying sticks in the ground with a taped-up tennis ball pretending you are at the MCG or Lord's, but waking up, opening the curtains and praying it is not raining so you can play that day and trying to harness those feelings."

"I think how lucky I am to play for England. You play at amazing venues around the world, experiencing different cultures and everything else the sport has to offer - friendships, opportunities."

"Trying to keep a broad mind on those things is more of a motivator than trying to plan too far ahead. Soak in and enjoy the good times," he concluded. (ANI)

