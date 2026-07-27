India Hockey 360 Festival brings global Ice Hockey and Roller Hockey leaders to Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 27 (ANI): The inaugural India Hockey 360 Festival will bring global ice hockey and roller hockey leaders to Chandigarh from August 1-2, creating new opportunities for players, coaches and families while supporting the long-term growth of the sport in India.

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Co-organised by Tulsea Sports Marketing (TSM), a multicultural sports marketing firm with offices in Mumbai, New York, and Los Angeles, and prominent NHL broadcaster Randip Janda, the festival will connect India's ice hockey and roller hockey community with international organisations and professional coaches through grassroots player development and coaching education, according to a press release.

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Janda, host of Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi and the NHL's first full-time South Asian expert commentator, says the festival is an opportunity to strengthen ties between India's sporting community and North America's hockey world.

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The festival has received support from some of ice hockey's most respected organisations, led by the National Hockey League (NHL), the Vancouver Canucks and Bauer Hockey, alongside the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI), additional NHL organisations, hockey partners and community supporters committed to growing ice hockey and roller hockey globally.

Featured coach Harry Mahesh, a member of the Abbotsford Canucks' Calder Cup championship-winning coaching staff, will lead player development sessions and share professional coaching perspectives during the Coaches Summit.

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Sreesha Vaman, Partner at Tulsea Sports Marketing, said the festival reflects the company's commitment to connecting sports organisations with the South Asian diaspora worldwide.

"India has tremendous potential to grow both ice hockey and roller hockey by connecting passionate sporting communities with global expertise," said Vaman. "At Tulsea Sports Marketing, we help sports organisations to authentically engage the global South Asian diaspora. India Hockey 360 is a natural extension of that mission. By bringing together international partners and local stakeholders, we're creating opportunities that can have a lasting impact on the sport in India."

"Hockey has given me incredible opportunities throughout my career, and bringing India Hockey 360 to Chandigarh is especially meaningful," said Janda. "As someone who speaks Punjabi and understands the deep passion for sport across this region, I'm excited to help connect international hockey expertise with the next generation of players and coaches in India."

Designed to introduce new audiences to the sport, the free, family-friendly Try Ball Hockey activation at Nexus Elante Chandigarh will allow players of all ages to pick up a ball hockey stick, take shots on goal, test their skills through interactive activities, and win prizes.

The India Hockey 360 Festival schedule includes:

August 1 -- Try Ball Hockey Activation

Nexus Elante Chandigarh

3:30 PM-9:00 PM | Players of all ages welcome

August 2 -- Coaching & Player Development Day

In Partnership with the Ice Hockey Association of India

Sector 10 Rink, Chandigarh

Coaches Summit: 9:30 AM-12:00 PM | Roller Hockey Clinic: 1:30 PM-4:30 PM. (ANI)

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