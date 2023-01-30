India huff and puff, level series vs Kiwis

PTI

Lucknow, January 29

India’s spinners shone on a turning track before the batters made heavy work of a small target to register a scrappy series-levelling win over New Zealand in the second T20I here today.

The trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav impressed on a helping surface to limit a self-destructing New Zealand to 99/8 — their lowest total against India in the shortest format.

It should have been a straightforward chase but the top-order comprising Ishan Kishan (19 off 32), Shubman Gill (11 off 9) and Rahul Tripathi (13 off 18) had a tough time again in spin-friendly conditions. In the end, Hardik Pandya (15 not out off 20) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 not out off 31) took the team over the line.