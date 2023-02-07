India implode as Australia win by 44 runs

Cape Town, February 6

Batters failed to deliver as India suffered a 44-run loss to Australia in a low-scoring Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match here today.

After Australia opted to bat, the Indian bowlers blew away their top-order but tailenders Georgia Wareham (32) and Jess Jonassen’s (22) unbeaten 50-run partnership powered Australia to 129/8.

In reply, India were all out for 85 in 16 overs.

It was the second consecutive game that the batting has let down India. The Women in Blue had suffered a similar collapse in the tri-series final against South Africa last week.

Pacer Darcie Brown (4/17) was the wrecker-in-chief today as she cleaned up the Indian top-order, taking the vital wickets of Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (0) and Richa Ghosh (5).

The woeful run of Jemimah Rodrigues, who opened the innings alongside Verma, continued as she was out without scoring while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not bat.

Harleen Deol (12) showed some fight by hitting two fours before being run out while Deepti Sharma was the top-scorer as the all-rounder remained unbeaten on 19. She could have taken India over the line had someone stayed with her till the end.

Earlier, veteran pacer Shikha Pandey (2/9) struck in her first two overs to send Australia skipper Meg Lanning (0) and Tahlia McGrath (2) packing.

A run out by Radha Yadav spelt the end of Ellyse Perry (1) as Australia were reeling at 10/3. Ash Gardner (22) and Beth Mooney (28) provided some resistance but Pooja Vastrakar (2/16) and Yadav (2/22) ran through the middle-order.

Renuka Singh was the most expensive bowler for India, giving away 39 runs in three overs. — PTI

Brief scores: Australia 129/8 in 20 overs (Wareham 32, Mooney 22; Pandey 2/9); India 85 all out in 16 overs (Sharma 19; Brown 4/17).