India inch closer to final

PTI

Jakarta, May 29

A young Indian team fought back brilliantly from a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 lead against Malaysia before being held to a 3-3 draw in the Super 4 stage of the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament here today. India came tantalisingly close to booking a final berth, leading 3-2 until the 56th minute, but Razie Rahim scored his third goal to complete a hat-trick and deny India.

Rahim converted three penalty corners for Malaysia, in the 12th, 21st and 56th minutes, and India fought back valiantly through goals by Vishnukant Singh (32nd), SV Sunil (53rd) and Nilam Sanjeep Xess (55th).

India had defeated Japan 2-1 in their first Super 4 stage match on Saturday and a win today would have earned them a ticket to the final. India will play South Korea in their third and final Super 4 match on Tuesday.

In another Super 4 match today, South Korea defeated Japan 3-1 to move to four points, the same as India. South Korea had drawn 2-2 against Malaysia in their first match. South Korea are on top of the Super 4 table due to a better goal difference (+2 than India (+1).