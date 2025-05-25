India increase their tally as they won four more medals at ISSF Junior World Cup 2025

Suhl [Germany], May 25 (ANI): Team India has bagged four more medals - one gold, one silver and two bronze - to their tally at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Cup 2025, as per the Olympics.com.

The women's 10m air rifle event was the highlight of Saturday, with Shambhavi Shravan Kshirsagar claiming gold and Ojasvi Thakur bagging silver.

Earlier on Saturday, Naraen Pranav Vanitha Suresh set the ball rolling by winning a bronze in the men's 10m air rifle event before Mukesh Nelavalli matched the colour of his medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event.

In the women's 10m air rifle event, Shambhavi Kshirsagar, the Khelo India Youth Games champion from earlier this year, shot 253.0 in the final to finish in pole position.

Ojasvi Thakur, meanwhile, managed 251.8 to reverse the order in which the two Indian shooters had finished the qualifying round.

With 633.2 in the qualifiers, Ojasvi topped the table ahead of Shambhavi, who managed 633.1.

Italy's Carlotta Salafia grabbed the bronze in the event with 230.5.

Naraen, who had topped the men's 10m air rifle event's qualifying round with a score of 632.1, shot 227.9 in the final to finish behind the People's Republic of China's Liwanlin Huang (230) and the USA's Braden Wayne Peiser (229.0).

Liwanlin Huang had won the silver medal last year.

Mukesh Nelavalli just about made it to the medal round of the men's 25m pistol event after placing sixth in the qualifiers with a score of 573 - 17x. He then shot 22 in the final to finish third after edging out Hungary's Mate Redecsi in a shootoff in the final elimination stage.

Poland's Wiktor Lukasz Kopiwoda shot 23 to clinch the gold and Thomas Clement Chinours of France shot one less to bag the silver in the event.

The haul on Saturday doubled India's medal tally at the junior ISSF World Cup from four to eight and kept them at the top of the standings.

Adriyan Karmakar, son of Arjuna awardee Joydeep Karmakar, won a silver in the men's 50m rifle prone and grabbed a silver in the three positions variant.

Kanak clinched a gold medal in women's 10m air pistol while Olympian Raiza Dhillon took a silver in women's skeet.

India have sent a 57-member contingent to Suhl, which is the first Junior ISSF World Cup of the year. A total of 638 U21 athletes from 59 countries are competing in 17 medal events across Olympic shooting and non-Olympic disciplines.

Indian shooters will be in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team and trap events on Sunday. (ANI)

