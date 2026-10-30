India invite New Zealand to bat in 4th T20I
India, who have sealed the five-match series 3-0, made two changes to their playing XI
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India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first in the fourth T20I here on Friday.
India, who have sealed the five-match series 3-0, made two changes to their playing XI.
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Ishan Kishan, who has recovered from a right adductor strain, returned to the side with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making way for him.
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Speedster Mayank Yadav replaced the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson made way for Nathan Smith in the line-up.
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Teams:
- New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.
- India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav.
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