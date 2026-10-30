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Home / Sports / India invite New Zealand to bat in 4th T20I

India invite New Zealand to bat in 4th T20I

India, who have sealed the five-match series 3-0, made two changes to their playing XI

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PTI
Auckland, Updated At : 12:37 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss. File
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India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first in the fourth T20I here on Friday.

India, who have sealed the five-match series 3-0, made two changes to their playing XI.

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Ishan Kishan, who has recovered from a right adductor strain, returned to the side with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making way for him.

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Speedster Mayank Yadav replaced the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson made way for Nathan Smith in the line-up.

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Teams:

  • New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.
  • India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav.

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