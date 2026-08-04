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Home / Sports / "India is in a tough position....": Aakash Chopra on two-time finalists WTC final chances

"India is in a tough position....": Aakash Chopra on two-time finalists WTC final chances

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ANI
Updated At : 03:03 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra predicted Team India, their next opponents, Sri Lanka's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle final chances, saying that the Indian team is in a "tough position" while a series win for Sri Lanka against the two-time finalists could bring them into the top four.

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India will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series starting from August 15 onwards. India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150.

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On the other hand, Sri Lanka is in the sixth spot, with a win, a loss and two draws, with a points percentage of 41.67.

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Speaking on his Youtube Channel, Aakash said that India's points percentage will drop further on losing the series, and Sri Lanka will be in the run for the finals if they secure a clean sweep win.

"If we lose 2-0, we will remain at only 39 percentage points, and Sri Lanka will jump to 61 percentage points, and they will be No. 4. Sri Lanka will be in the run if they beat India 2-0. Then they have a realistic chance of going forward, or else it's a so-near-yet-so-far story for them," Chopra said.

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However, Aakash said that if India manage a clean sweep series, they can "gain a little", but a draw would not help.

"If we win this series 2-0, we will reach 57.58 percentage points. If we do a clean sweep, we will gain a little. If we draw the series 1-1, we won't gain anything because we will be at 48.48 and Sri Lanka will be at 44.44, and the positions will remain as is," he added.

He also predicted that with an away Test assignment in New Zealand (two Tests from November to December) and a home series against Australia (a five-match series from January 2027 to March) coming, it would be tough for India to qualify as losing one match can cost them 50 percentage points.

"Going forward, we have a two-match series in New Zealand, where it is difficult to win. Even if you lose one match, you lose 50 percentage points. It's going to be a tough one, and after that, there are five matches against Australia in India. India is in a tough position," Chopra added.

The upcoming Test assignments do look tough for India, given India's poor record in New Zealand, where they have never won a Test series since 2008/09 under MS Dhoni and only twice overall. Even at home, they could struggle against Australia, having already been whitewashed by New Zealand and South Africa in back-to-back years, continuing their poor record at home against SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) nations. The loss to South Africa last year was their first-ever to Proteas at home since 1999/00, with skipper Temba Bavuma making history with ICC World Test Championship title win over Australia and a series win in India in the same year.

Even in Sri Lanka, they could face some struggles against spin, having faced trouble against spinners during home series losses to NZ and SA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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