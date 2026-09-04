India, Japan to play T20I in Sano to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the men’s teams from each nation will play a T20 International match to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations, according to a BCCI media release.

The Suzuki Cup will take place at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on September 22, 2026.

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According to the press release, the match will be the first step of “Sport 75”, an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, taking note of India’s ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.

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BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board is delighted to be part of the historic T20I in Japan, calling it an important step in taking Indian cricket to new territories and expanding the sport’s reach in Japan and East Asia.

“The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men’s teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan. This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia,” Saikia said.

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“India and Japan share a strong and longstanding relationship and friendship, and we are pleased that cricket will be part of the celebrations marking 75 years of bilateral relations between the two countries, and we thank the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) for its efforts in making this fixture possible,” Saikia added.

Saikia said the BCCI is committed to expanding cricket beyond its traditional markets and will work with the Japan Cricket Association to strengthen the sport’s presence in Japan.

“The BCCI believes that the growth of cricket must extend beyond its traditional territories, and as the world’s largest cricket board, we recognise our responsibility to contribute to that growth. The BCCI will work closely with the JCA to further strengthen cricket in Japan and to build on this relationship in the years ahead,” he said.

JCA CEO Naoki Miyaji called India’s visit to Japan a landmark moment, thanking the BCCI for its support and inviting both Indian cricket fans and local Japanese spectators to attend the historic T20I.

“To be able to invite the reigning World Champions to then home of cricket in Japan is a landmark moment for our association. We thank the BCCI for working with us towards this goal and greatly look forward to welcoming the passion of Indian cricket fans, and we actively encourage any local Japanese people curious about cricket to come and cheer on our team in what will be a truly memorable occasion,” he said. (ANI)

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