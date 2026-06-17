New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team will embark on an exposure tour of the United Kingdom from July 5 to July 14, where they will play seven matches against Scotland Senior Women, England U-21, United States U-21 and Belgium U-21.

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The tour will be the team's first major international assignment under the newly appointed Coach Tim White and forms an important part of the squad's preparations for future international competitions.

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The Indian team will begin the tour in Edinburgh, Scotland, with two matches against the Scotland Senior Women's team at the Peffermill Playing Fields, University of Edinburgh, on July 5 and July 6.

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The team will then travel to Lilleshall, England, where it will play five matches at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

India will face the United States U-21 on July 8 and July 11, while taking on England U-21 on July 9 and July 12. The tour will conclude with a match against Belgium U-21 on July 14.

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Tour Schedule:

July 5 - India U-21 vs Scotland Senior Women (Edinburgh)

July 6 - India U-21 vs Scotland Senior Women (Edinburgh)

July 8 - India U-21 vs United States U-21 (Lilleshall)

July 9 - India U-21 vs England U-21 (Lilleshall)

July 11- India U-21 vs United States U-21 (Lilleshall)

July 12- India U-21 vs England U-21 (Lilleshall)

July 14- India U-21 vs Belgium U-21 (Lilleshall)

Speaking about the tour, Coach Tim White said, "This tour presents a valuable opportunity for our players to gain exposure against quality international opposition and experience different styles of hockey. Matches against world-class junior programmes as well as Scotland's senior side will provide an excellent platform for learning and growth."

He added, "As a group, we are focused on continuing the development of the players and strengthening the foundations required to compete consistently at the highest level. Tours like these are vital in helping young athletes adapt to international standards, build confidence and develop their understanding of the game in challenging environments."

White further stated, "The objective is always to achieve strong performances but more importantly this tour will provide an opportunity for our group to understand where our strengths are as a team and areas of our game which require the most attention to keep improving. It will also allow players to gain the experience necessary for future transitions to the senior national team. We are looking forward to a productive tour and making the most of every match."

The exposure tour is part of Hockey India's continued efforts to provide emerging talent with regular international competition and accelerate their development through high-quality overseas assignments. (ANI)

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