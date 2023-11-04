India knocked out by Germany in Johor Cup

PTI

Johor Bahru, November 3

Three-time champions India failed to defend their Sultan of Johor Cup junior hockey title, losing 3-6 to world No. 2 Germany in the semifinals here today.

Christian Franz (16th minute), Nikas Berendts (29th, 45th), Peer Hinrichs (43rd, 48th), and Sperling Florian (49th) found the back of the net for the Germans, who produced a dominating display. India’s goals were scored by Amandeep Lakra (35th), Uttam Singh (58th) and Rohit (60th).

India will face Pakistan in the third-place play-off match tomorrow. Pakistan were beaten 2-1 by two-time winners and last edition’s finalists Australia.

Unbeaten India hold edge

Ranchi: Unbeaten so far in the event, a dominant India will have a psychological advantage over South Korea when the two meet in the semifinals of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here tomorrow.

India thrashed South Korea 5-0 yesterday to end the round-robin league phase with an all-win record. “The team has showcased remarkable resilience and unity in this competition,” India’s chief coach Janneke Schopman said. “The victory against Korea was nothing less than brilliant, but we know the semifinals will be a different challenge altogether as there’s always additional pressure in a knockout game,” she added.

