India knocked out by Germany in Johor Cup

Johor Bahru, November 3
Three-time champions India failed to defend their Sultan of Johor Cup junior hockey title, losing 3-6 to world No. 2 Germany in the semifinals here today.
Christian Franz (16th minute), Nikas Berendts (29th, 45th), Peer Hinrichs (43rd, 48th), and Sperling Florian (49th) found the back of the net for the Germans, who produced a dominating display. India’s goals were scored by Amandeep Lakra (35th), Uttam Singh (58th) and Rohit (60th).
India will face Pakistan in the third-place play-off match tomorrow. Pakistan were beaten 2-1 by two-time winners and last edition’s finalists Australia.
Unbeaten India hold edge
Ranchi: Unbeaten so far in the event, a dominant India will have a psychological advantage over South Korea when the two meet in the semifinals of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here tomorrow.
India thrashed South Korea 5-0 yesterday to end the round-robin league phase with an all-win record. “The team has showcased remarkable resilience and unity in this competition,” India’s chief coach Janneke Schopman said. “The victory against Korea was nothing less than brilliant, but we know the semifinals will be a different challenge altogether as there’s always additional pressure in a knockout game,” she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: Pakistan air force base attacked; 3 militants killed
3 aircraft, fuelling tanker damaged in attack on air force b...
128 die in midnight earthquake in Nepal
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...
Delhi records ‘severe’ air quality
Minimum temperature settles at 16.6 degrees Celsius
Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup; Prasidh Krishna to replace him
Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bow...