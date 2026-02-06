India Legends crowned Asian Legends Cup 2026 champions

Bangkok [Thailand], February 6 (ANI): India Legends were crowned champions of the inaugural Asian Legends Cup 2026 after defeating Bangladesh Legends in the final BCA Thailand Ground in Bangkok, delivering a composed and clinical performance to lift the title.

Chasing a target of 124 runs set by Bangladesh Legends, India Legends reached 124 for 5 in 18.4 overs, sealing a five-wicket victory and completing a memorable campaign in the continental veterans' tournament, according to a release.

Earlier, Bangladesh Legends posted 123 for 8 in 20 overs, with Najmuj Sadat top-scoring with 22 runs. India's bowling unit delivered a disciplined effort, led by Kapil Rana (2/25), Kalim Khan (2/27), Madar Basappa (1/21) and Narendra Meena (2/9), keeping the Bangladesh batters under constant pressure.

In the chase, India Legends showed composure and experience, with Deepak Sharma playing a defining role by scoring a brilliant half-century, anchoring the innings and guiding the team home.

For his outstanding consistency throughout the tournament, Kalim Khan was named Man of the Tournament, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets across matches. His ability to strike at crucial moments proved decisive in India Legends' title-winning run.

India's championship campaign was marked by strong all-round performances, disciplined bowling units, and calm batting under pressure, reflecting the depth and experience within the squad.

The Asian Legends Cup 2026, featuring veteran cricketers aged 40 and above from across Asia, marked a historic milestone in veterans' cricket. The tournament was organised under the aegis of the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and hosted in Thailand with participation from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, UAE and Hong Kong.

All matches of the tournament were broadcast live globally on YouTube drawing strong viewership and enthusiasm from cricket fans worldwide.

With this title triumph, India Legends became the first-ever champions of the Asian Legends Cup, setting a benchmark for future editions of the tournament. (ANI)

