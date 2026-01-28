India Legends defeat Sri Lanka Legends by six wickets in tournament opener

Chiang Mai [Thailand], January 28 (ANI): India Legends registered a convincing six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Legends in the opening match of the inaugural Asian Legends Cup 2026, currently underway in Thailand.

Batting first, Sri Lanka Legends posted a total of 98 runs for the loss of all wickets in their allotted 20 overs, according to a release. Samith Ruberu top-scored for Sri Lanka with 31 runs off 19 balls. India's bowling attack was led by Kalim Khan, who delivered an outstanding spell, picking up three wickets for 37 runs. Narendra Meena and Amardeep Sonkar also made key contributions with the ball, claiming two wickets each and keeping the Sri Lankan batters under pressure throughout the innings.

In reply, India Legends chased down the target comfortably, reaching 99 for four in 17.4 overs to seal the win. The Indian batting lineup showed composure and control, ensuring there were no late hiccups in the run chase. The victory gave India Legends a strong start to their Asian Legends Cup campaign.

For his impactful all-round performance, Kalim Khan was named Man of the Match. His disciplined bowling spell proved decisive in restricting Sri Lanka Legends to a below-par total, setting the foundation for India's successful chase.

The Asian Legends Cup is a first-of-its-kind continental tournament for veteran cricketers aged 40 and above, featuring six teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the UAE, and Hong Kong. The competition is being organised under the aegis of the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and marks a significant milestone in the growth of veteran cricket in Asia.

The tournament will continue with more league matches in the coming days, as teams compete for a place in the knockout stages. All matches of the Asian Legends Cup are being streamed live globally on YouTube. (ANI)

