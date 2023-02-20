India look for big win against Ireland

PTI

Gqeberha, February 19

A defeat against England denting their confidence, India will look to bounce back with a big win against Ireland to seal their semifinal berth in the Women’s T20 World Cup here tomorrow.

After the 11-run loss to England on Saturday, their first defeat in the showpiece, India are in second spot with four points from three matches. Table-toppers England (six points from three straight wins) have qualified for the semifinals. Pakistan have a chance of knocking India off the second place, but they will have to beat the in-form England.

With a win confirming their last-four place, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look for a big win to boost their morale going into the knockouts, where they will likely face defending champions Australia.

India will need its batting to fire, especially Harmanpreet and opener Shafali Verma. Both have not played a significant knock so far. Young Richa Ghosh has been the most consistent batter with scores of 31, 44 and 47 not out.

After her match-winning knock of 53 not out against Pakistan, Jemimah Rodrigues has scored 1 and 13 in the next two matches. An impressive 52-run knock from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana against England also bodes well for India.

In the bowling department, pacer Renuka Singh and spinner Deepti Sharma have been the most consistent Indian bowlers so far. Renuka finished with career-best of 5/15 against England.

WI squeeze past Pakistan

Paarl: West Indies registered with a nail-biting three-run win over Pakistan here today.

The Windies posted a below-par 116/6 but managed to restrict Pakistan to 113/5.

Tahlia stars for Oz

Tahlia McGrath struck a 57 as defending champions Australia beat South Africa by six wickets to storm into the semifinals. Australia chased down 125 with 21 balls to spare on Saturday.