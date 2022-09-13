India look to bat away the blues

PTI

Bristol, September 12

After an underwhelming performance in the series-opener against England, the Indian women’s cricket team will be eyeing a much-improved batting effort in the second T20I here tomorrow.

The first game at Chester-le-Street saw the Indian batters being blown away by the English bowlers as the home team went on to claim a nine-wicket win.

“We discussed a few things after the first game. We obviously didn’t play the brand of cricket we played over the last few months,” said opener Smriti Mandhana before the second match. “We really need to match the standards of what we have achieved in the past. It was a bit disappointing but it was just another bad day.”

Smriti reiterated what skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had to say after the loss in the first game but admitted that the team really needs to improve its batting, especially in the middle overs. “Yes, the conditions were not that good in the first game and there were patches on the outfield too. But we won’t use it as an excuse,” she said.