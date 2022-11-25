India look to do a double over New Zealand

Auckland, November 24

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan views the One-day International series against New Zealand as part of their preparation for the home World Cup next year but rival captain Kane Williamson preferred to stay in the present today.

India were eliminated in the semifinals of the 20-over World Cup in Australia earlier this month but prevailed in the T20 series against New Zealand.

The importance of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand was not lost on Dhawan, who is leading an India side bereft of senior batters, including regular captain Rohit Sharma.

“It’s a good exposure for the young boys to come and play in New Zealand and test their skills and characters in different conditions,” Dhawan said on the eve of the first ODI. “This is about preparing for the World Cup. The young boys have been doing well, which is great to watch. The World Cup is still far, but we have a fair idea about the players.”

It is particularly an important year for Dhawan who plays only the 50-over format for India though he has been appointed Punjab Kings captain for next year’s Indian Premier League.

The left-handed opener, however, is at peace being a single-format international player. “I see it as blessing, because I get to do other stuff as well,” the 36-year-old explained. — Reuters

Live on Amazon Prime, 7am

#Cricket #new zealand #shikhar dhawan