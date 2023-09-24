India look to make opening statement

PTI

Hangzhou, September 23

Eyes firmly trained on the Paris Olympics berth, favourites India would look to start their Asian Games campaign with a dominant win over a lowly-ranked Uzbekistan in their opening Pool A match here tomorrow.

Ranked third in the world, India are the highest-placed side in the continental showpiece and it would be a big disappointment if the Harmanpreet Singh-led side fumbles. Having returned with a bronze medal from the last edition, the Indians would look for resurrection this time around and, going by their world status and current form, anything less than gold would be a big let-down.

After the historic bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, it has been a rollercoaster ride for the Indian men’s hockey team as it finished a disappointing ninth in the World Cup at home in January this year, which led to the ouster of Australian chief coach Graham Reid. But the eight-time Olympics champions came back strong under new chief coach Craig Fulton to claim the Asian Champions Trophy title in Chennai last month, which also propelled them to the top-three in the world rankings.

