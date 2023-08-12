India look to put batting concerns to rest

PTI

Lauderhill (USA), August 11

India will hope that their batsmen will fire again as they look to march towards a series-levelling victory against West Indies in their fourth T20I of their five-match series here tomorrow.

India might have stayed afloat with a win in the third T20I but Windies lead the series 2-1, a quick reminder of the fact that the visitors still have concerns about the batting unit.

It was a comforting sight indeed to see Suryakumar Yadav switching on his beast mode and Tilak Varma chipping in with crucial runs, but India’s opening combination continued to falter.

India had handed T20I debut to Yashasvi Jaiswal, resting Ishan Kishan. But for the third successive match, the pair at the top failed to impress, making just six runs. Jaiswal got out to pacer Obed McCoy in the first over.

In the previous two matches, Kishan and Shubman Gill had managed to score just five and 16 for the first wicket to put the middle-order under pressure.

Whether India will bring back Kishan for this match remains to be seen, but the management will hope the openers bide their time well in the middle.

That India do not have a handy batter lower down the order makes it mandatory for batsmen at the top to deliver. India have deployed Axar Patel at No. 7 to maintain the balance and they might continue to adopt the five-bowler policy.

Having said that, the way Varma carried the burden on his young shoulders has been remarkable.

The sequence of 39 (22 balls), 51 (41 balls) and 49 (37 balls) is a sign that the Hyderabad left-hander is ready for bigger things in his career. He is currently the leading batsman in the series with 139 runs while averaging 69.50.

#Cricket #West Indies