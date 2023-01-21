India look to seal series against New Zealand

Raipur, January 20
India will be expecting more runs from the middle-order and discipline in the death overs as they look to seal the series against New Zealand in the second of the three ODIs here tomorrow.
After being down and out at 131/6, New Zealand gave India a huge scare while chasing 350 in the first ODI.
Though the batting department seems settled, bigger concerns confront the bowling department.
India brought Shardul Thakur into the team at the expense Umran Malik considering his batting abilities. But the management needs to decide quickly if it wants a bowler who can bat or a specialist who can rattle the opposition with extra pace and get the wickets in the middle overs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...