India look to seal series against New Zealand

PTI

Raipur, January 20

India will be expecting more runs from the middle-order and discipline in the death overs as they look to seal the series against New Zealand in the second of the three ODIs here tomorrow.

After being down and out at 131/6, New Zealand gave India a huge scare while chasing 350 in the first ODI.

Though the batting department seems settled, bigger concerns confront the bowling department.

India brought Shardul Thakur into the team at the expense Umran Malik considering his batting abilities. But the management needs to decide quickly if it wants a bowler who can bat or a specialist who can rattle the opposition with extra pace and get the wickets in the middle overs.