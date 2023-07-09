India look to shake off rust vs Bangladesh

PTI

Mirpur, July 8

The Indian women’s cricket team will be expecting the fresh faces to grab the opportunity in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh beginning here tomorrow.

It will be India’s first international assignment in four months. The T20I series will be followed by three ODIs from July 16.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was last in action at the T20 World Cup in South Africa, where it endured a narrow loss to Australia in the knockout phase. The last competitive event for the women was the inaugural Women’s Premier League in March.

The star performers of the team over the past 12 months — pacer Renuka Thakur and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh — will be missing the action due to injury and fitness issues, respectively, providing an opening to rookies to impress.

The team needs to improve on various aspects, including fitness, bowling and the lack of finishers which come at a premium in the shortest format. The seasoned Deepti Sharma will be expected to play the finisher’s role in Ghosh’s absence.

The series will also be a comeback for pacer Monica Patel, while Meghna Singh will be eager to cement her place in the side after warming the bench for the most of the last season.

“Bangladesh are a very good side, they always play good in home conditions. We are ready for the challenge,” said Harmanpreet.