India look to stop Australian juggernaut

Cape Town, February 9

The likes of India and England will look to break the monopoly of Australia when the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup begins here tomorrow.

Packed with proven performers, Australia have lifted the trophy five times in seven editions. They have hardly been challenged in the format since winning the last T20 World Cup in 2020.

In the last 22 months, they have lost just one T20I and that defeat came against India away from home via a Super Over. The defending champions will surely start as favourites once again and aim for a second hat-trick of titles.

The return of skipper Meg Lanning after a break is a massive boost for the holders. Star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, who is back after a calf injury, also seems to have shrugged off the rust, and this makes the Australian side even more dangerous.

The team’s biggest strength is its depth in batting, with plenty of big hitters like Lanning, Healy, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath adorning the line-up. Experienced pacer Megan Schutt will spearhead the bowling attack.

Runners-up in the last edition, India will be keen to go one step further and match their juniors’ recent U-19 T20 World Cup-winning feat.

A lot will depend on the Indian batting unit, especially the top-order comprising the likes of the elegant Smriti Mandhana, big-hitting Shafali Verma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

India have found a much-needed finisher in the young Richa Gosh and that will give the top-order freedom to go all guns blazing from the start.

India have a good mix of spin and pace options but bowling has been their Achilles heel. Barring veteran Shikha Pandey, the pacers are relatively inexperienced. The ever-reliable Deepti Sharma has been a match-winner on several occasions. With the spinners sparkling in the warm-up matches, she will once again be a key player.

India have been clubbed alongside England, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland in Group B. England, who have been a consistent force in the format for years, are expected to trouble India in the initial stages. Led by Heather Knight, England will be eager to get their hands on the trophy after having fallen at the final hurdle on three occasions. — PTI

WOMEN IN BLUE

India’s best finish Runner-up in 2020

India topped their group after beating heavyweights Australia and New Zealand. After their semifinal against England was washed out due to rain, India advanced to the final as they had finished top of their group. Their dream, though, fell apart in the title clash as they were beaten by 85 runs by Australia.

Tricky fixture

India and England are favourites to advance to the semifinals from Group 2. Expected to get past Ireland and Pakistan, India’s toughest match will be against England. A win over the former champions will surely give India’s confidence a boost. Before that match, India will face the West Indies. An unpredictable side bursting with talent, the former champions could prove a tricky opposition for India.